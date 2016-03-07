Naked woman dances on big rig's cab, closes part of Houston road

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A woman who stripped after crashing her car and danced naked on top of the cab of a big rig that was stopped behind her caused part of a Houston-area highway to be closed on Monday, police said.

A hook and ladder fire truck was used to pluck the woman from the roof, as television helicopters circled over Highway 290 to film her dancing, sitting and standing on it. Stations used a variety of methods to cover her body.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for physical and mental evaluation, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said she is believed to have had two accidents before slamming her car into a concrete barrier on the highway.