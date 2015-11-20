Texas man charged with killing six at campsite

DALLAS (Reuters) - A Texas man was charged on Thursday with killing six people, including a child, at an east Texas campsite over the weekend, prosecutors said.

William Hudson, 33, was charged with six counts of capital murder. No motive has been released for the killings.Carl Johnson, 76, and his daughter Hannah Johnson, 40, were found shot to death in a travel trailer on private property in Palestine, 100 miles (160 km) southeast of Dallas, according to an arrest report.Police said the land belonged to Hannah’s boyfriend Thomas Kamp, 46, whose body was found submerged in a pond behind Hudson’s residence along with Hannah’s 6-year-old son, Kade, and Kamp’s two sons, Austin, 21, and Nathan, 23.Hudson, whose family owns the property adjacent to the campsite, befriended the group during the weekend and helped pull a vehicle out of the mud with his tractor, according to police.The tractor was later found with blood stains on it, the arrest report said.“There are no adequate words to truly describe this horrific and senseless act,” Anderson County district attorney Allyson Mitchell said in a statement. “Six members of two different, yet joined families are gone.” Johnson’s wife, Cynthia, survived the killings by hiding in the woods for several hours before she was able to call for help and describe the suspect to officers, police said.Hudson’s bond is currently set at $2.5 million, according to jail records. It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney.