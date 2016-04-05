Body found on University of Texas campus, homicide suspected

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - The body of a woman in her 20s was found in a creek on the main University of Texas campus in Austin on Tuesday and the case is being investigated as a possible homicide, authorities said.

The name and details of the victim have not released. The body was found behind the university’s alumni center, which is nearby the main football stadium.

“Our home has been violated,” President Gregory Fenves told a news conference, adding there would be additional patrols set up on the campus to protect the safety of the school’s 64,000 students, faculty and staff.

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said the body was that of a woman in her 20s. University police did not release the name of the victim, adding a cause of death has not yet been determined.

The university campus remained open but the crime scene was temporarily blocked off to allow for an investigation.