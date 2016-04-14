FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Escaped Texas inmate found hiding in apartment dishwasher
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
April 14, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

Escaped Texas inmate found hiding in apartment dishwasher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas county jail inmate who escaped custody while receiving treatment in a hospital was found in the dishwasher of his girlfriend’s apartment in boxer shorts and wearing handcuffs with the chain severed, a sheriff’s department said on Thursday.

“He took out the racks and made himself a nice cubby hole,” said Chief Deputy Glenn Blank of the Jasper County Sheriff’s office in East Texas.

The inmate, Wesley Evans, 20, was captured on Wednesday morning and was taken back into custody after an escape that lasted about 24 hours. He is expected to face charges for the escape attempt.

Evans has been in jail since March 8 on charges of aggravated robbery, auto theft and arson. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a swollen hand.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.