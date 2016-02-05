Manziel's ex-girlfriend tells police Browns quarterback hit her

Nov 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) throws a pass in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals won 31-10. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - The ex-girlfriend of Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel told police he hit her after they met friends at a Dallas hotel and again when they were driving back to her home in Fort Worth, according to a police report released on Thursday.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Colleen Crowley, told police the player for the National Football League team had become aggressive with her at the hotel. He was called Johnathan in the report.

“Colleen was struck several times by Johnathan, including a strike to the left ear,” according to the report from the Fort Worth Police Department.

The report also said that during a drive to her home, “... Johnathan struck her several times.” Police said she was “somewhat vague on the details of the assault.”

No charges have been filed in the Jan. 30 incident.

Manziel did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.

Once back at her home, Crowley said she ran out of her apartment to a neighbor’s home seeking help. Manziel then fled the area on foot, the report said.

“As our investigation continued, Colleen became increasingly uncooperative, stating that she did not want to answer any more questions, did not want to fill out a statement or make a report, and did not want officers to photograph her or any of her injuries,” the report said.

Fort Worth police said they called Manziel’s cell phone and used a helicopter to try to find him, before determining he was in no danger.

Manziel, 23, who was known as “Johnny Football” during his standout college years at Texas A&M University, has seen his reputation for partying overshadow his career with the Browns, where he has only sporadically been used as a starting quarterback since he began playing for the team in 2014.

Earlier this week, a top Browns executive said Manziel’s behavior was hurting his teammates, an indication that he may soon be dropped from the team.

“We’ve been clear about expectations for our players on and off the field,” executive vice president of football operations, Sashi Brown, said on Tuesday.

“Johnny’s continual involvement in incidents that run counter to those expectations undermines the hard work of his teammates and the reputation of our organization. His status with our team will be addressed when permitted by league rules,” Brown said.