Transgender activists tell Texas Senate to ditch bathroom bill

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Transgender activists told a Texas Senate panel on Friday to scrap legislation that would limit bathroom access for transgender people, saying it was discriminatory and would place them at greater risk of being assaulted.

Hundreds of civil rights activists and business leaders have registered to speak to the Republican-dominated Senate as it began consideration of the measure, the most closely watched item on the state's agenda during a 30-day special session.

So-called "bathroom bills" have become a flashpoint of U.S. culture wars, with social conservatives saying they protect public safety and civil rights activists saying the measures allow government-sanctioned bias against transgender people.

New Hope Mayor Jess Herbst, the first openly transgender mayor of a Texas city, told committee members there was no need for the bill, given that the state already has laws to protect against sexual assault and voyeurism.

Ashley Smith, a transgender woman and San Antonio architect, said transgender women encounter violence at a much higher rate than the general public and a bathroom bill would make her fear even more for her safety.

"Can’t you see how this legislation would make the very real problem of assault even worse?" she asked members of the Senate Committee on State Affairs.

Smith drew wide notice on the internet this week after posting a picture of herself with Republican Governor Greg Abbott, a supporter of the bathroom measure who she suggested had no idea she was transgender.

One measure under consideration is Senate Bill 3, which says certain restrooms, showers and changing facilities in places such as public schools "must be designated for and used only by persons of the same sex as stated on a person's birth certificate."

Its sponsor, Republican Senator Lois Kolkhorst, said the bill was about public safety.

"This issue is about much more than bathrooms," she said during the hearing. "(It) is about finding a balance between the right to declare your gender and the right of a parent to protect their child."

During the regular session that ended in May, the Texas Senate easily passed such a measure. But it died in the state's House of Representatives under pressure from pro-business Republicans.

Political analysts expect a similar pattern for the special session.

A similar law in North Carolina, partially repealed in March, prompted the relocation of major sporting events and economic boycotts that were estimated to have cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars.

Texas could lose about $5.6 billion through 2026 if such a measure is enacted, said the Texas Association of Business, the state's leading employer organization.