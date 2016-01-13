FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Not his lucky day - Texan falls in hole on way to buy lottery ticket
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
January 13, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Not his lucky day - Texan falls in hole on way to buy lottery ticket

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Luck wasn’t on the side of a Texas man who ventured out to buy a lottery ticket this week.

The 67-year-old Fort Worth man was walking to a store in his neighborhood on Monday, in hopes of winning the upcoming $1.5-billion Powerball jackpot, when he fell through a deep hole at a construction site, landing in water at the bottom, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

The man’s concerned family reported him missing after darkness fell, and during a search of the area, officers noticed the construction hole and found the man at the bottom of the 7-foot (2-m) opening, police said.

Officers were able to climb into the hole and give the man aid before pulling him to the surface, police said. His identity was not released.

“Because of the quick thinking and dedication the officers exhibited, this man and his family can say they truly won the biggest lottery of all!” the department said on Facebook.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.