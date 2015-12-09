FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man arrested in Texas capital with drug-filled gas tank: police
December 9, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

Man arrested in Texas capital with drug-filled gas tank: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Richard Martinez, 44, of Austin, Texas is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Austin Police Department/Handout via Reuters

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Austin police have arrested a man on suspicion of doctoring the gas tank of his pickup truck and transporting liquid methamphetamine with a street value of $4 million, officials said on Wednesday.

Richard Martinez, 44, was arrested on Monday after a traffic stop. Sniffer dogs were called out and police discovered about 50 kilograms of the drug in the gas tank of the vehicle, police said in statement.

The pickup truck’s fuel pump had been manipulated to draw gasoline from a separate part of the tank, while the bulk of the contents in another part of the tank were the contraband, police said.

A lawyer for Martinez was not listed on his arrest report.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
