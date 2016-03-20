Texas woman charged with putting two-year-old daughter in heated oven

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A mother in Texas has been arrested and charged with child abuse on suspicion of burning her 2-year-old daughter by putting the child into a heated oven, a sheriff’s department said on Sunday.

Tasha Hatcher, 35, was arraigned over the weekend on a first-degree felony charge of causing serious bodily injury to a child for the incident that took place on Thursday, the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The child, who was not identified by name, was taken by air to a burn center in Dallas, about 70 miles northeast of where the incident took place in Glen Rose.

Hatcher has not spoken to news media about the incident. There was no phone number listed for her residence in public records.