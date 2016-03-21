FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas man arrested for Ferris wheel sex killed in Houston carjacking
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 21, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Texas man arrested for Ferris wheel sex killed in Houston carjacking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas man suspected of having sex on a Las Vegas Ferris wheel last month was killed in a Houston carjacking over the weekend in an incident that started outside a strip club, police said on Monday.

Phillip Panzica, 27, was fatally shot early on Saturday and his body dumped on the side of the road, the Houston Police Department said. Two suspects found driving in a stolen Kia belonging to Panzica’s fiancée were taken into custody about 300 miles away later the same day, they said.

Panzica had been outside the strip club waiting for his fiancée, a dancer at the establishment. The suspects, identified as Bryant Watts, 28, and Aaron Jones 31, got in the car with Panzica and the fiancée, who was not identified.

The suspects stole a large amount of cash from the fiancée and took her car, police said.

They are suspected of fatally shooting Panzica and forcing the fiancée out of the car, police said. The suspects have been charged with capital murder and no lawyer was listed for them.

Panzica gained national attention when he was arrested in February on a charge of having sex with a different woman in an all-glass cabin of the Las Vegas Ferris wheel.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.