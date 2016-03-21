Texas man arrested for Ferris wheel sex killed in Houston carjacking

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas man suspected of having sex on a Las Vegas Ferris wheel last month was killed in a Houston carjacking over the weekend in an incident that started outside a strip club, police said on Monday.

Phillip Panzica, 27, was fatally shot early on Saturday and his body dumped on the side of the road, the Houston Police Department said. Two suspects found driving in a stolen Kia belonging to Panzica’s fiancée were taken into custody about 300 miles away later the same day, they said.

Panzica had been outside the strip club waiting for his fiancée, a dancer at the establishment. The suspects, identified as Bryant Watts, 28, and Aaron Jones 31, got in the car with Panzica and the fiancée, who was not identified.

The suspects stole a large amount of cash from the fiancée and took her car, police said.

They are suspected of fatally shooting Panzica and forcing the fiancée out of the car, police said. The suspects have been charged with capital murder and no lawyer was listed for them.

Panzica gained national attention when he was arrested in February on a charge of having sex with a different woman in an all-glass cabin of the Las Vegas Ferris wheel.