Family of man found dead in Texas jail say officers used excessive force

DALLAS (Reuters) - The family of a Texas man whose death at the Arlington, Texas city jail prompted the indictment of two detention officers said on Tuesday that police used excessive force to restrain him and called for a review of jail safety standards.

Officers Pedro Medina and Stephen Schmidt were indicted on Monday on charges of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jonathan Paul, who was found unresponsive in his cell on March 10, a day after his arrest by police in Arlington, west of Dallas.

Paul, 42, died three days later at a local hospital. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled it as “in-custody death with application of physical restraints,” with ”acute psychosis” as a contributing factor.

”He didn’t deserve to die this way. He deserved to be treated humanely,” Paul’s uncle Marvin Phillips said at a news conference.

The two officers are accused of causing Paul’s death by excessive restraint, delayed medical care and using too much pepper spray, according to a copy of the indictment obtained by local TV broadcaster WFAA.

The officers have not commented on the incident.

Surveillance footage released on Monday by Arlington police shows Paul pacing and howling inside his cell, before stuffing his pants down the toilet, flooding the area.

Officers are seen rushing into the jail cell, dragging Paul outside as he makes choking sounds and weeps. He is transferred to another isolation cell, where he is later found unconscious.

Arlington police said Medina, 33, has been placed on paid administrative leave. Schmidt, 57, retired last month after 10 years as a jail operator.

Robert Rogers, the attorney for both officers, told the Dallas Morning News that Medina and Schmidt had attempted to help Paul, who was in a “drug-induced psychotic episode.”

Police said officers responded to a disturbance call in March and arrested Paul after they discovered he had outstanding warrants for traffic tickets.

”No one is disputing that Jonathan was acting erratically,” said Luis Bartolomei, the family’s lawyer.

”Yet, not once did anyone from the Arlington jail call for any type of mental health practitioner or take Jonathan to any type of hospital.”

Paul’s family filed a wrongful death federal lawsuit against the city of Arlington and the police department in May.

The incident comes as Texas lawmakers are looking into deaths in jails after a black woman was found hanged in a county jail north of Houston this year, renewing questions about racial bias in U.S. policing.