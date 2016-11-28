REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY/File Photo \

SAN ANTONIO Hundreds of mourners, including police from across the country, are expected to attend the funeral on Monday of a San Antonio police officer fatally shot this month in his squad car during a routine traffic stop outside the city's police headquarters.

Benjamin Marconi, a 20-year veteran of the San Antonio police force, was killed at age 50 in a Nov. 20 ambush attack. Suspect Otis McKane was arrested without incident the next day and charged with capital murder, which can bring the death penalty in Texas.

McKane, 31, apologized to the officer's family in comments to reporters after being arrested, saying he had "lashed out at somebody who didn't deserve it" in anger over a child custody dispute.

Marconi's funeral is planned for a church in San Antonio.

The detective was shot twice in the head as he wrote a traffic ticket after pulling over another motorist. Authorities said McKane then stopped his car behind Marconi's vehicle, walked up and shot the detective through the window.

His death came roughly four months after five police officers were killed by a black gunman in a racially motivated ambush in Dallas that stoked concerns about officer safety and fueled a simmering debate about the role of race in U.S. policing.

