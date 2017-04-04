FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Houston-area police deputy fatally shot, suspect at large
April 3, 2017 / 5:07 PM / 5 months ago

Houston-area police deputy fatally shot, suspect at large

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A Houston-area deputy with 30 years of experience in law enforcement was fatally shot behind a city courthouse on Monday, and police were searching for the suspect, authorities said.

Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood was shot at the building in Baytown, about 30 miles (48 km) east of Houston and died at a hospital of his wounds, Baytown police said.

"Whether or not he was specifically targeted, or whether this was because of the uniform he was wearing or the place he pulled up to in the morning, we just don't know that right now," Baytown police Lieutenant Steve Dorris told a news conference.

No motive was immediately known, Dorris said. No information was released on the suspect.

Police said it appeared that Greenwood suffered a single gunshot wound. Local TV station KTRK cited a law enforcement source as saying he was shot in the neck.

A reward of $50,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest, police said.

As of Monday, 34 law enforcement officers in the United States have died in the line of duty this year, up from 31 during the same period a year ago, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

"Texas is taking action to strengthen penalties for those brazen enough to commit crimes against law enforcement, and we will send a message that such vile acts will not be tolerated in the Lone Star State," Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Peter Cooney

