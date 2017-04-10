FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 5:08 PM / 4 months ago

Suspect named in Texas deputy's killing, said to have committed suicide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A 64-year-old man was suspected of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy last week, police said on Monday, and was believed to have used the same gun as in the slaying to take his own life a day after killing.

William Kenny was named by police in Baytown as the suspect in the killing of Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood, a lawman with 30 years experience. He was shot outside a municipal courthouse on April 3 in Baytown, about 30 miles (50 kms) west of Houston.

The weapon Kenny used in his apparent suicide is consistent with the weapon that killed Greenwood, Baytown police Lieutenant Steve Dorris told a news conference.

No motive for the killing was immediately evident. "Why Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood was the person he went after, we just don't know right now," Dorris said.

Kenny had filed some complaints with the local sheriff's office, Dorris said, without giving further details.

The Houston Chronicle said Kenny had a website where he blamed law enforcement officials, including Greenwood, for not doing enough to investigate an internal affairs case.

Greenwood's death prompted a manhunt and material from video surveillance was a key factor in linking Kenny to the crime.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

