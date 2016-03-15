Fort Worth policeman suspected of pepper-spraying motorcycle riders

DALLAS (Reuters) - A Fort Worth policeman has been removed from patrol duties while police investigate a video posted on social media purportedly showing him pepper-spraying a group riding motorcycles on a Texas highway, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The Fort Worth Police Department identified the patrolman as Officer Figueroa, a six year veteran, and said he had been placed in an administrative role.

Chase Stone, who was riding with the group of about 200 motorcycle riders on Sunday, posted an edited video clip filmed by another rider. The officer, in a traffic stop on the side of the road, is seen spraying a yellow mist at the passing motorcyclists.

”During the big ride today we had a law enforcement officer, that looked as if he was pulling over a truck, stepped out of his vehicle with mace in hand and began spraying it towards the riders with intention of causing an accident,” Stone wrote on Facebook.

Fort Worth police said they had multiple calls about reckless motorcycle drivers on area highways on Sunday.

The video has also been posted on YouTube, where it had been viewed more than 500,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

No formal complaint has been filed by any of the riders, according to spokeswoman, Corporal Tracey Knight of the Fort Worth police.

Police said the incident was documented in a report as well as by the officer’s body camera and squad car dash cam.