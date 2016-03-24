Texas grand jury clear university policeman in fatal shooting

DALLAS (Reuters) - A University of North Texas police officer who fatally shot an axe-wielding student last year has been cleared of wrongdoing by a grand jury, the school said on Thursday.

Corporal Stephen Bean, 27, responded to reports of someone knocking out car windows in a parking garage near campus on Dec. 13 and encountered 21-year-old Ryan McMillan, who advanced toward him with an ax, university police said.

Dashcam video released by the Texas Rangers, statewide police investigators, shows Bean directing McMillan to back away as the sophomore student repeatedly yells: “Shoot me.”

The officer shot McMillan multiple times, according to university police.

“The grand jury’s action confirms what we steadfastly believe, Corporal Bean took the action necessary to protect the lives and safety of individuals in the area as well as his own life,” the university said in a statement, adding the grand jury decision came last week.

Bean had been placed on administrative duty after the incident and was expected to resume patrol duties soon, it added.

UNT is in Denton, north of Dallas, and has about 37,000 students, according to its website.