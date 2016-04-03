Texas policeman fatally shoots suspect who shot and wounded him

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - An Austin police officer trying to subdue a suspect seen breaking into cars in an affluent downtown neighborhood of the Texas capital on Sunday was shot by the man and then returned fire, killing him, police said.

The officer, a nearly 10-year veteran of the force who was not named, was in stable condition after surgery to remove the bullet. The suspect, also not named, was pronounced dead at the scene, Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo told a news conference.

“Everything is on video and everything is on audio,” Acevedo said of the incident, adding the material would show the officer acted quickly, professionally and responsibly.

A security guard chased the suspect, identified as a man in his mid-30s, into a parking lot and brought him to the ground. The officer arrived on the scene and tried to take the suspected thief into custody.

“The suspect, then without any warning, takes out a semi-automatic pistol and fires one shot at our officer,” Acevedo said. The officer was hit below his vest in his abdomen and then returned fire.

Acevedo said the officer was conscious and alert, and added: “He is very fortunate.”