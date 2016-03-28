FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airline pilot in Texas court on charges of running brothels
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 28, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

Airline pilot in Texas court on charges of running brothels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A United Airlines pilot who has been charged with running a network of brothels in the Houston area made a brief appearance in court on Monday.

Bruce Wayne Wallis, 51, did not speak to reporters in his first court appearance since his arrest last week on charges that can bring up to 20 years in prison.

His lawyer said the case against his client was overblown, TV station KHOU reported.

“This may be the newest prosecution of the world’s oldest profession, but this is hardly the case of the century that the state makes it out to be,” Dan Cogdell, Wallis’ attorney, told reporters at the courthouse in a video posted on the KHOU website.

Harris County prosecutor Lester Blizzard told reporters at the court that Wallis was running a massive brothel ring.

Wallis and an accomplice were indicted on suspicion of charging women about $400 a week to work in about a half-dozen properties that included apartments and office buildings, prosecutors said. There were about six to 10 women working in each location, they said.

“We hold our employees to the highest standards and are assisting the authorities in this matter,” United Airlines spokesman Charles Hobart said in a statement. “We have removed Mr. Wallis from his flying duties.”

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.