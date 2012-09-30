FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas quake rattles nerves but causes no injuries, damage
#U.S.
September 30, 2012 / 10:36 PM / in 5 years

Texas quake rattles nerves but causes no injuries, damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A small earthquake rattled a suburb west of Dallas over the weekend but caused no serious injuries or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.4 quake struck on Saturday at 11:05 p.m. local time about 2 miles north of Irving, Texas.

Pat McMacken, emergency management coordinator for Irving, told local media the quake prompted hundreds of calls to the city’s 911 line but caused no injuries or damage.

McMacken did not immediately return an e-mail or phone call from Reuters on Sunday.

Irving is located about 14 miles west of downtown Dallas. (Reporting by James Kelleher; Editing by Barbara Goldberg)

