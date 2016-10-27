Bryan Police Department photo shows the scene of a crash when a car driven by a 19-year-old Texas A&M University student slammed into the rear of a stopped police patrol car in this photo released in Bryan, Texas, U.S., October 27, 2016. Courtesy Bryan Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Miranda Rader, a 19-year-old Texas A&M University student who was taking a topless selfie in her car to send to her boyfriend and slammed into the rear of a stopped police patrol car is seen in this photo released in Bryan, Texas, U.S., October 27, 2016. Courtesy Bryan Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

AUSTIN, Texas A 19-year-old Texas A&M University student taking a topless selfie while driving slammed into the rear of a stopped police car and was arrested, police said on Thursday.

The student, Miranda Rader, also had an open bottle of wine in a cup holder next to her, the Bryan Police Department said.

The accident on Wednesday, near the university about 100 miles northwest of Houston, caused the airbag to deploy. Police said that when the officer whose car had been hit approached Rader, she was trying to put on her blouse.

"I asked her why she was not dressed while driving and she stated she was taking a Snapchat photo to send to her boyfriend while she was at a red light," the arresting officer wrote in an affidavit.

Rader did not respond to an email seeking comment.

She was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and released on a bond of $2,000, police said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)