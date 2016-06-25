FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two dead in shooting at Texas dance studio: police
#U.S.
June 25, 2016 / 1:39 PM / a year ago

Two dead in shooting at Texas dance studio: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two people were killed on Saturday in a shooting at a dance studio in Fort Worth, Texas, and several others were taken to local hospitals with injuries, police said.

One victim was found dead inside Studio 74, and another person died from his injuries at the hospital, according to a statement from a Fort Worth police spokesman.

The police did not say what time the shooting had occurred. The studio provides “dance educational programming and outreach” for children through after-school and in-school programs, according to its website.

The studio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Digby Lidstone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
