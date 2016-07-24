FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four people, including child, shot dead at Texas home
July 24, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Four people, including child, shot dead at Texas home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four people, including a child, were shot and killed at an apartment complex in Texas on Saturday, authorities said.

Police responding to reports of shots fired early Saturday evening at the complex in Bastrop, Texas, found an adult male, two women and a child all dead of gunshot wounds, Detective Vicky Steffanic told reporters.

Another child sustained non-life threatening wounds.

Authorities said the shooter was among the dead, but provided no details about the circumstances.

The victims' identities were not released and no information was available on their relationship to one another.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's office and the Texas Rangers were investigating, Steffanic said.

Bastrop is a city of about 7,500 people about 30 miles southeast of Austin.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Robert Birsel

