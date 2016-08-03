Gunman in deadly Austin, Texas shooting arrested in Atlanta

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A man suspected of killing one person and wounding four others when he fired shots from a handgun into a crowd on the streets of a nightclub area of Austin early Sunday was arrested without incident in Atlanta on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Endicott McCray, 24, was arrested near a bus station after the service received a tip that he may be there. McCray, facing a murder charge in the Texas capital, is being held in the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, the service's Fugitive Task Force said.

A man seen wearing a rain coat on a hot and clear Atlanta morning raised the suspicion of marshals on the scene, who questioned the man and found him to be McCray, the service said.

He was booked on Wednesday, according to online jail records. No attorney is listed for him.

Police said they believed he fired into the crowd in an attempt to shoot his brother-in-law, who fled the scene and has not yet been tracked down by police.

McCray is suspected of killing Teqnika Moultrie, 30, who was a bystander. She died at the scene.

The incident took place on the Sixth Street area of Austin, the city's main night life area, where thousands typically pack bars and live music venues on weekend nights.