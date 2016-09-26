Houston shooter apparently an attorney who had issue with firm: mayor

HAVANA (Reuters) - A gunman who wounded six people in Houston on Monday morning appears to have been an attorney whose relationship with his law firm had soured, the city's mayor said during a trip to Cuba.
"The motivation appears to be a lawyer who's relationship with his law firm went bad," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters during a visit to develop trade relations. He said he was closely monitoring the situation.
