a year ago
Houston shooter apparently an attorney who had issue with firm: mayor
#U.S.
September 26, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Houston shooter apparently an attorney who had issue with firm: mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - A gunman who wounded six people in Houston on Monday morning appears to have been an attorney whose relationship with his law firm had soured, the city's mayor said during a trip to Cuba.

"The motivation appears to be a lawyer who's relationship with his law firm went bad," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters during a visit to develop trade relations. He said he was closely monitoring the situation.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
