a year ago
Active shooter taken down by Houston police, several people injured
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#U.S.
September 26, 2016 / 12:54 PM / a year ago

Active shooter taken down by Houston police, several people injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Houston police said an active shooter was shot by its officers on Monday and that several people who were shot and injured by the suspect were being transported to local hospitals.

"Active shooter at Weslayan and Bissonnet has been shot by our officers; no reports of other suspects at this time," the Houston Police Department said on Twitter.

"Several people shot by suspect are being transported to area hospitals; unknown exact number or severity of injuries."

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
