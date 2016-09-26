Active shooter taken down by Houston police, several people injured

(Reuters) - Houston police said an active shooter was shot by its officers on Monday and that several people who were shot and injured by the suspect were being transported to local hospitals.
"Active shooter at Weslayan and Bissonnet has been shot by our officers; no reports of other suspects at this time," the Houston Police Department said on Twitter.
"Several people shot by suspect are being transported to area hospitals; unknown exact number or severity of injuries."
