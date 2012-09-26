FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas soldier dead after attempted "scare" hiccups cure
#Health News
September 26, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

Texas soldier dead after attempted "scare" hiccups cure

R. Rose

2 Min Read

Undated handout photo courtesy of the Killeen Police Department shows Patrick Edward Myers. A Fort Hood soldier who shot dead a fellow soldier in an ill-fated attempt to cure him of the hiccups has been charged with manslaughter, authorities said on Wednesday. The incident occurred when Private First Class Isaac Lawrence Young, 22, came down with a case of the hiccups while the soldiers were watching a football game on television Sunday night in Killeen, Texas, home to the military post. In an attempt to scare the hiccups out of his friend, Private First Class Patrick Edward Myers, 27, pointed a handgun at Young and fired once, according to an arrest affidavit. A bullet struck Young in his eye. REUTERS/Killeen Police Department/Handout

KILLEEN, Texas (Reuters) - A Fort Hood soldier who shot dead a fellow soldier in an ill-fated attempt to cure him of the hiccups has been charged with manslaughter, authorities said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when Private First Class Isaac Lawrence Young, 22, came down with a case of the hiccups while the soldiers were watching a football game on television Sunday night in Killeen, Texas, home to the military post.

In an attempt to scare the hiccups out of his friend, Private First Class Patrick Edward Myers, 27, pointed a handgun at Young and fired once, according to an arrest affidavit. A bullet struck Young in his eye.

Police said Myers admitted to shooting Young, and told responders on the scene the shooting was an accident. Myers said he thought he had loaded the gun with dummy rounds, according to police.

The soldiers had been drinking, police said.

Young later died in an ambulance, according to Killeen Police spokesperson Carroll Smith. She said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

Myers was charged with manslaughter and is being held on $1 million bond.

Editing by Paul Thomasch and Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
