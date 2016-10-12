The U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday about 5,000 gallons of low sulfur diesel fuel spilled into the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) near Port Isabel, Texas, on Tuesday.

The amount was substantially less than the preliminary estimate of approximately 20,000 gallons, the Coast Guard said in a release.

The source of the spill has been secured and the cause of the incident is under investigation, the Coast Guard said.

The agency said it received a report that a towing vessel, Capt. Jim Green, collided with a dock at the Subsea 7 facility, causing the spill at mile marker 667.

The ICW runs between barrier islands and the coast of the U.S. mainland in the Gulf of Mexico and intersects the Houston Ship Channel, which allows barges and cargo ships to supply crude to more than one-tenth of the nation’s refining capacity and to export refined fuels to international markets.

