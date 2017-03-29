FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three storm chasers killed in car crash in northwest Texas: media
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#U.S.
March 29, 2017 / 4:42 AM / 5 months ago

Three storm chasers killed in car crash in northwest Texas: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three storm chasers were killed on Tuesday in a car wreck in northwest Texas as an intense tornado-packed storm front rolled through the state, local media reported.

Weather Channel contractors Kelley Williamson, 57, and Randall Yarnall, 55, were in a Suburban that ran a stop sign and hit a Jeep, driven by Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, at about 3:30 p.m. local time near Spur, Texas, the Star-Telegram newspaper reported.

All three men died at the scene, about 70 miles (110 km) east of Lubbock, the newspaper reported.

"Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community," the Weather Channel said in a statement. "We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved."

Williamson and Yarnall, both from Missouri, were featured on the network's "Storm Wranglers" special on storm chasers in October.

The area was under a tornado warning at the time of the wreck, the Star-Telegram newspaper reported, citing information from the National Weather Service.

It is unclear if the three men were chasing a "very brief" tornado that was spotted nearby near the time of the crash, according to online storm sighting information posted by the service.

A total of 15 tornado sightings were reported on Tuesday in western Texas as a storm front that brought heavy winds, hail and rainfall pounded the region, the service said.

The fatal crash comes less than four years after three storm chasers were among 13 people killed by tornadoes that rampaged through central Oklahoma in June of 2013.

"Tragedy strikes our community once again, confirming 3 storm chasers killed west of Spur TX. Now is the time to pray not share names," storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski said on Twitter.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Michael Perry

