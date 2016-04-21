FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas woman killed self with children in car: police
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 21, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

Texas woman killed self with children in car: police

Lisa Maria Garza

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - A woman from a Dallas suburb who was found dead inside her sport-utility vehicle with her three children alive in the back seat committed suicide, police said on Thursday.

Christine Woo’s body was discovered by police in Frisco, about 25 miles north of Dallas, at a Target parking lot on March 31. Three days earlier, Woo, 39, and her children had been reported missing.

The Collin County medical examiner said Woo killed herself with an overdose.

Surveillance video showed Woo and her children shopping at a local drug store about 15 miles from where she was found dead.

“The investigation demonstrates that there was no deliberate plan by Woo to harm her three children,” Frisco police said in a statement.

The children, a 5-year-old girl, 3-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl, were taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said. Local media reported that they were severely dehydrated.

Editing By Frank McGurty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.