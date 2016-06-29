Two killed, one presumed dead after fiery Texas freight train crash

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Authorities have found the bodies of two missing railroad workers killed after two freight trains crashed and set off a massive fireball, railroad officials said, while another worker is presumed dead.

The crash took place on Tuesday near Panhandle, about 30 miles (50 km) northeast of Amarillo. The lead locomotives of two Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Co [BNI.UL] trains crashed head-first, causing a fire that was still smoldering a day later.

The families of the three workers have been notified, BNSF said, adding it was not releasing the names to protect the families' privacy.

A fourth worker on the train survived and was in stable condition at an area hospital, it said. Local media reported the worker apparently jumped off a train prior to the crash.

"The entire BNSF family is terribly saddened by this event and we extend our deepest sympathy and thoughts to the families and friends of the employees involved in this incident," said Carl Ice, company president and chief executive officer.

One of the trains had refueled with diesel in Amarillo prior to the crash, which contributed to the large and sustained fire, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The National Transportation Safety Board is overseeing the investigation.