Police speaking with suspected gunman at University of Texas Arlington
December 16, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Police speaking with suspected gunman at University of Texas Arlington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - University of Texas Arlington police were speaking with a man suspected of bringing a gun into the school’s Architecture Building on Wednesday, the university said.

There were no reports of shots fired or injuries.

“If you are not in the Architecture Building, resume normal operations. Finals schedules should continue as planned,” the university, located west of Dallas, said on its website. It had previously issued a shelter in place for the school.

Local broadcaster WFAA-TV reported that Arlington police said the man had camera gear and that responding officers were being asked to turn around.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Matthew Lewis and Jeffrey Benkoe

