Jilted woman charged with Dallas contract killing joins FBI list

Brenda Delgado is seen in an undated image released by the FBI April 6, 2016. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

DALLAS (Reuters) - A scorned woman suspected of being behind a murder-for-hire scheme in Dallas that left a romantic rival dead was named to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list on Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Brenda Delgado, 33, who is wanted for capital murder in the shooting death of Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher in the parking garage of Hatcher’s apartment complex last September, it said.

Delgado is suspected of hiring two others, who have both been arrested, to carry out the killing, it said.

“Apparently she was jealous because the victim was dating her ex-boyfriend,” FBI Special Agent Jason Ibrahim said in a statement.

A Mexican citizen, Delgado is believed to have fled the country after being interviewed by authorities shortly after Hatcher was shot. A federal warrant was issued for arrest last October.

Days before the murder, Delgado is thought to have became jealous after learning her former boyfriend, a Dallas dermatologist, and Hatcher were planning a vacation in Cancun, Mexico, and that he had introduced Hatcher to his parents, authorities said.

Delgado, who was studying to become a dental hygienist, recruited one of her accomplices with the promise of a steady supply of drugs through her connections with a cartel, authorities said.

Delgado is the ninth woman to be placed on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list since its establishment in 1950, the FBI said.