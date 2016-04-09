Jilted woman from FBI list arrested in Mexico

Brenda Delgado is seen in an undated image released by the FBI April 6, 2016. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican officials on Friday said they detained a woman on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list who is suspected of hiring assassins in the United States to kill her romantic rival.

The woman, Mexican citizen Brenda Delgado, is wanted for capital murder in the shooting death of a Dallas dentist who was dating Delgado’s former boyfriend. U.S. authorities thought Delgado fled the country after being interviewed about the murder last year.

Mexico’s attorney general’s office (PGR) said after the FBI’s listing, they traced Delgado to the city of Torreon in Coahuila, a state which borders Texas.

She is suspected of hiring two accomplices to carry out the killing, recruiting one of them with the promise of a steady supply of drugs through her connections with a cartel. The two have already been arrested.

Delgado will be detained at a Mexico City jail pending her extradition to the United States, PGR said in a statement.