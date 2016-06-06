FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas boy fleeing wasps killed by car
June 6, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Texas boy fleeing wasps killed by car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - An 8-year-old Texas boy who was trying to avoid being stung by a swarm of wasps was struck and killed by a car in a trailer park outside of Dallas over the weekend, police said on Monday.

The boy identified as Alexander Ramirez died at a hospital in Lewisville, about 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Dallas, shortly after the incident on Sunday.

The boy and his friends had stirred up the wasp nest and then ran away. Ramirez ran into the street and was hit by a sport utility vehicle driven by a 20-year-old woman, said Lewisville Police Captain Dan Rochelle.

“She was not driving recklessly and she was not intoxicated,” he said, adding she will not face charges relating to his death.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

