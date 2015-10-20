FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Residents allowed to return to areas hit by central Texas wildfire
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 20, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Residents allowed to return to areas hit by central Texas wildfire

Jim Forsyth

2 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Some of the hundreds of residents evacuated last week in a Texas wildfire that hit a pine forest southeast of Austin are being allowed to return to stricken areas, officials said on Tuesday.

The so-called Hidden Pines fire in Bastrop County has scorched nearly 4,600 acres, or about 7 square miles, and was 80 percent contained as of Tuesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The blaze destroyed nearly 70 homes, it added.

“The fire conditions are such that we will be able to allow a qualified resident re-entry program,” said Paul Pape, the Bastrop County judge, the county’s top elected official.

“Many people will go to their homes today and find nothing left,” Pape said. “They will have to assess that situation and deal with it in their hearts and minds and find a way forward.”

More than 400 people were evacuated from their homes at the height of the fire, which hit an area that has not seen rain for weeks. The blaze was likely started by farm equipment.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week declared a state of disaster in the county and sought federal aid. The fire affected the same pine forest area where a 2011 wildfire burned through some 34,000 acres.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.