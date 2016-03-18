Eight exotic birds killed by hailstorm at Fort Worth Zoo

Eight exotic birds were killed by hail which also damaged the canopy of a carousel at the Fort Worth Zoo as shown in this handout photo taken in Fort Worth, Texas on March 17, 2016, and provided by the Fort Worth Zoo. REUTERS/Fort Worth Zoo/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Eight exotic birds were killed at the Fort Worth Zoo on Thursday by a violent hail storm that dropped ice pellets the size of golf balls, a zoo spokeswoman said.

Among the birds killed were five flamingos, a pelican, an ibis and a black-necked swan chick, said Alexis Wilson, the zoo’s director of communications.

The hail that hit at around 6:30 a.m. also damaged roofs and skylights, she said, but almost all of the other residents at the 7,000-animal zoo were unaffected by the hail.