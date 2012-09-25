Texas Instruments eyes shift away from wireless

(Reuters) - Texas Instruments said it is shifting its wireless investment focus from products like smartphones to a broader market that includes industrial customers like carmakers, but some investors were disappointed in the lack of details.

TI shares were down 1.2 percent after Tuesday’s presentation to investors where participants tried to get more information about the future of its wireless business and what it will mean for TI’s workforce numbers and its revenues.

“The market never likes uncertainty, and while removing some they created more,” RBC analyst Doug Freedman said.

Dallas, Texas based TI has been under pressure from investors to pull back from wireless, where it has lost ground to rivals like Qualcomm Inc and to smartphone makers Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which are developing their own chips.

“We believe that opportunity is less attractive as we go forward,” Greg Delagi, senior vice president for embedded processing, said during a webcast of a TI investor meeting.

TI has already kicked off efforts to expand sales of its OMAP wireless chips beyond smartphone and tablets to its embedded chip business, which include industrial customers such as carmakers.

As part of this effort TI is “reprofiling” its investment in wireless for embedded customers, according to Delagi, who said that the company’s research and development profile for OMAP “needs to look different.”

The executive said OMAP’s growth in the embedded product market will be slower than in the fast changing wireless business. But he declined to reveal specifics as to how this would affect TI’s financials as the company is still working on changing its business.

He said that TI expects to “generate a more stable, profitable long-term business” than wireless.

Delagi said he expects TI’s embedded processor and wireless chips to generate gross margins in a range of 55 percent to 60 percent and operating margins of about 30 percent, but he declined to give a time frame.

TI shares were down 1.3 percent to $28.30 on Nasdaq in early afternoon trading.