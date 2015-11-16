Textron plans large-cabin business jet with 4,500 nautical mile range

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - - Textron Inc said on Monday it plans to develop a new business jet, the Cessna Citation Hemisphere, adding another competitor to the field of large, long-range private aircraft that have captured increasing sales in recent years.

Textron said the Citation Hemisphere would have a range of 4,500 nautical miles, with a first flight expected in 2019. The jet would have “the widest cabin in its class,” Textron said, although it did not state a proposed seating capacity or cabin size.

The announcement came as Textron said it would also develop a single-engine turboprop plane in conjunction with a new General Electric engine, marking two new aircraft launched at the National Business Aviation Association conference here this week. The announcements suggest growing confidence in a market rebound despite slow sales expected next year.