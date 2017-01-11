FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Textron recalls 1,100 off-road utility vehicles to fix seat belts
#Business News
January 11, 2017 / 3:41 PM / 7 months ago

Textron recalls 1,100 off-road utility vehicles to fix seat belts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Textron Inc (TXT.N) is voluntarily recalling about 1,100 Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles to install seat belts to prevent occupants being injured or killed in an accident, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old male passenger died in Toombs County, Georgia in 2014 and an adult male operator suffered a serious leg injury in separate incidents, the CPSC said.

The recalled utility vehicles were sold from November 2010 through June 2013 for between $13,200 and $14,200, the CPSC said.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

