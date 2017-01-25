Textron to buy ATV maker Arctic Cat as Cessna jet sales slow

(Reuters) - Textron Inc (TXT.N) said on Wednesday it would buy Arctic Cat Inc ACAT.O to accelerate its push into the recreational vehicle market amid slowing sales of its Cessna business jets, which weighed on profit in the latest quarter.

Business-jet makers have been forced to offer more discounts and incentives to prevent buyers from canceling orders or delaying purchases amid sluggish global growth.

Textron opted to forego sales in the latest quarter, rather than cut prices, Chief Executive Scott Donnelly said, adding the company would make fewer of certain Cessna models this year and spend less on the aviation unit, its biggest.

"Frankly we are not willing to go to the price levels where some people wanted to go in order to get deals done," Donnelly told analysts on a conference call.

As a result, Textron posted a steeper-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter profit and revenue, sending the company's shares tumbling as much as 11 percent to $44.92.

However, Donnelly said President Donald Trump' plan to lower corporate taxes and regulations could boost the economy, improve business confidence and thus create demand for business jets.

To offset the waning demand in its aviation business, which also makes Beechcraft aircraft, Textron has expanded into making specialized vehicles such as golf cars, ground support units for airports and off-road utility vehicles.

The purchase of Arctic Cat, which makes all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides, snowmobiles and related parts and garments, for $247 million in cash would boost these efforts, Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron said.

Arctic Cat's shares surged as much as 41.6 percent to $18.54, compared with Textron's offer of $18.50 per share.

FALLING SALES

Sales in Textron's aviation business dropped 3.5 percent to $1.44 billion in the fourth quarter, accounting for nearly 38 percent of total revenue. In contrast, sales in the industrial products unit, which houses the specialized vehicles business, rose 3.8 percent to $952 million, or a quarter of total revenue.

Textron's industrial products unit generates higher margins than its aviation unit.

However, it has been a while since Arctic Cat has seen the growth rates reported by Textron's industrial products unit, where the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company will be housed.

Arctic Cat, whose revenue was $633 million last fiscal, has posted a loss in six of the past eight quarters and its revenue has declined in seven of them. It has missed analysts' estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Textron's sales declined in the fourth quarter, after rising for the past three quarters. The 2.5 percent drop to $3.83 billion was also steeper than analysts' estimates.

The company's adjusted profit of 80 cents per share was 7 cents short of analysts' expectations.

Textron said it would lower it capital expenditure by about $6 million, to $440 million, in 2017, mainly as it spend less on its aviation business.

The company forecast 2017 adjusted earnings of $2.50-$2.70 per share and revenue of $14.3 billion. Analysts were expecting a profit of $2.93 per share and revenue of $14.39 billion.

Baird is Arctic Cat's financial adviser and Fredrikson & Byron is its legal counsel. Shearman & Sterling LLP is Textron's legal counsel.