Arctic Cat buy helps Textron beat profit estimates

An Arctic Cat ATV is displayed for sale after in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, U.S., January 25, 2017.

(Reuters) - Textron Inc (TXT.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, benefiting from the Arctic Cat acquisition and an increase in sales in its Bell helicopter business.

Textron said sales in the Bell helicopter business increased 2.6 percent, helped by higher deliveries of the H-1 helicopters to the U.S. government.

In March, Textron completed the acquisition of Arctic Cat for $247 million in cash to accelerate its push into the recreational vehicle market. Arctic Cat makes all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles.

Textron, which also makes the Beechcraft and the Cessna aircraft, on Wednesday reaffirmed its adjusted earnings forecast of $2.40 to $2.60 per share for the year.

FILE PHOTO - A view of the jet assembly line at a Cessna manufacturing plant in Wichita, Kansas March 12, 2013. Jeff Tuttle/File Photo

Sales in the Providence, Rhode Island-based company's industrial business rose 10.9 percent to $1.11 billion in the second quarter.

The company said its net income fell to $153 million, or 57 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 1, from $177 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 60 cents from continuing operations.

Revenue rose 2.6 percent to $3.60 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.