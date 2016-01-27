Cessna jet maker Textron forecasts 2016 profit below estimates

(Reuters) - Cessna business jet maker Textron Inc (TXT.N) forecast 2016 earnings below analysts’ estimates, and warned of flat sales in its commercial helicopters business, in part due to weak demand from oil and gas customers.

The company’s shares fell as much as 10 percent to $34, levels they last traded in October 2014.

A steep plunge in crude oil prices since June 2014 have forced some oilfield service providers to defer deliveries of helicopters that ferry workers and equipment to offshore platforms, weighing on earnings of Textron and its rivals.

Textron, which also makes Beechcraft business jets, gets about 10-15 percent of its business from oil and gas customers.

Revenue at its Bell division fell 3.4 percent to $1.04 billion in the fourth quarter due to lower commercial aftermarket volume, the company said on Wednesday.

Commercial helicopter deliveries fell to 56 from 57 in the quarter.

“Although Bell probably has more civil helicopter headwinds in 2016, the improving defense environment should be a longer term offset for both this division and Systems going forward,” RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note. The analysts have an “outperform” rating and a price target of $52.

Revenue at Textron Aviation, which includes Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker brands, is expected to grow 6 percent to about $5.1 billion in 2016, reflecting a ramp up in deliveries of its midsize jet, Cessna Citation Latitude.

The company forecast a profit of $2.60-$2.80 per share for 2016, missing analysts’ average estimate of $2.88, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Textron’s revenue fell 4.2 percent to $3.92 billion in the three months ended Jan. 2, hurt by lower sales of its King Air turboprops.

The company earned 81 cents per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter.

Textron’s shares were down 8 percent at $34.70 in late morning trade.

Up to Tuesday’s close, the company’s shares had fallen about 9 percent this year.