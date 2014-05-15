Thai Airways expects further losses due to political unrest

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl said on Thursday it could post further losses in the second and third quarters, hit by falling passenger numbers as a result of political unrest in the country.

“The second quarter is the low season and we have been severely affected by the politics. We are still worried about the situation in the third quarter, given the political uncertainty,” Chairman Prajin Juntong told reporters after a board meeting.

He was speaking just before the airline reported its fourth successive loss in the first quarter.