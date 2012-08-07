FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heineken says its APB bid is better than rival Thai offer
August 7, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

Heineken says its APB bid is better than rival Thai offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) said on Tuesday its bid for Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI shares held by Fraser and Neave (FRNM.SI) was “richer” and created more value for investors than a sweetened offer from a rival Thai group.

“We are convinced that our bid is richer and offers more value to shareholders,” a Heineken spokesman told ANP-Reuters.

Thailand’s Kindest Place Groups earlier on Tuesday made an unsolicited offer of S$55 a share to buy Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave’s (F&N) direct 7.3 percent stake in APB.

Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Bart Meijer; editing by Sara Webb

