Heineken says its APB bid is better than rival Thai offer

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) said on Tuesday its bid for Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI shares held by Fraser and Neave (FRNM.SI) was “richer” and created more value for investors than a sweetened offer from a rival Thai group.

“We are convinced that our bid is richer and offers more value to shareholders,” a Heineken spokesman told ANP-Reuters.

Thailand’s Kindest Place Groups earlier on Tuesday made an unsolicited offer of S$55 a share to buy Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave’s (F&N) direct 7.3 percent stake in APB.