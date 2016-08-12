FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai authorities had intelligence of pending attacks: police chief
#World News
August 12, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Thai authorities had intelligence of pending attacks: police chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai authorities had intelligence about imminent attacks ahead of a series of bombings in southern Thailand in recent days, but did not have precise information on when and where the attacks would come, the national police chief said on Friday.

Improvised explosive devices and firebombs were used in the attacks in seven provinces of Thailand from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12, Jaktip Chaijinda told reporters in Bangkok on Friday.

Four people have died and 32 were wounded in the attacks, he said.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Simon Webb. Editing by Bill Tarrant.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
