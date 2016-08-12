Thai authorities had intelligence of pending attacks: police chief

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai authorities had intelligence about imminent attacks ahead of a series of bombings in southern Thailand in recent days, but did not have precise information on when and where the attacks would come, the national police chief said on Friday.

Improvised explosive devices and firebombs were used in the attacks in seven provinces of Thailand from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12, Jaktip Chaijinda told reporters in Bangkok on Friday.

Four people have died and 32 were wounded in the attacks, he said.