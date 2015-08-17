Thailand's TUF may cut stake in U.S. tuna brand Chicken of the Sea

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products (TUF) TUF.BK, the world’s largest canned tuna producer, may cut its holding in U.S. tuna brand Chicken of the Sea to help facilitate the planned acquisition of Bumble Bea Seafoods, the company said on Monday.

The divestment was one of the options TUF was considering to help ease the proposed $1.5 billion purchase, which is pending approval from U.S. authorities, Chief Executive Thiraphong Chansiri told reporters.

“We are considering every option. We have not made decision about the divestment and it should become clear within the next four to six weeks,” Thiraphong said.

The Bumble Bee acquisition was announced last December as TUF stepped up its international expansion drive, but the U.S. Department of Justice subsequently launched an antitrust investigation of TUF’s U.S. subsidiary Tri-Union Seafoods LLC, which operates Chicken of the Sea, the third-largest U.S. tuna brand.

Tri-Union has received a subpoena from the U.S. authorities requiring it to provide relevant information for the investigation of the packaged seafood industry in the United States, the company said.

The U.S. market is the company’s biggest, contributing 42 percent of sales in the first half. TUF also aimed to focus in growing markets in Africa, Canada and Asia, Thiraphong said.

TUF is on track to achieve a target of $8 billion in sales in 2020 through acquisitions and organic, or self-generated, growth, and the company’s low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68 times would provide opportunity to invest more, Thiraphong said.