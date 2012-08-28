ThaiBev hikes F&N stake in tussle with Heineken

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Thai Beverage (TBEV.SI) has raised its stake in Fraser and Neave (FRNM.SI) to just below the level that would trigger a mandatory offer for the whole company, showing its commitment to blocking Heineken’s (HEIN.AS) bid for Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI.

ThaiBev, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said on Tuesday it had bought a 2.6 percent stake in Fraser and Neave for S$316 million bring its interest to 29.0 percent. If it hit 30 percent it would be obliged to bid for the whole of the Singapore conglomerate.

The stake increase is the latest move in a six-week battle pitting ThaiBev against Heineken. The world’s third-largest brewer was jolted into action when Charoen became the largest shareholder in F&N, with which Heineken has a joint venture controlling Tiger beer maker APB.

Heineken is seeking to convince Fraser and Neave shareholders to accept its S$7.94 billion ($6.3 billion) offer to buy F&N out of the joint venture and to take F&N’s 7.3 percent direct stake and APB shares held by others.

Those shareholders also include Japan’s Kirin Holdings (2503.T), which holds just under 15 percent of Fraser and Neave.

($1 = 1.2517 Singapore dollars)

(This story corrects second paragraph to show value of stake was in Singapore dollars, not U.S. dollars)