FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ThaiBev shares rise after linked group makes $7.2 billion offer for F&N
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 13, 2012 / 1:31 AM / in 5 years

ThaiBev shares rise after linked group makes $7.2 billion offer for F&N

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man rides his motorcycle past a beer factory belonging to Thai Beverage in Ayutthaya province, some 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Shares of Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI) rose 2.9 percent on Thursday after a group linked to it made a $7.2 billion cash offer to take over Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N)(FRNM.SI).

At 0119 GMT, ThaiBev shares were up 1.5 percent at S$0.345, with over 18 million shares traded, compared to its full-day average of 39.3 million shares over the last five sessions.

The offer came after ThaiBev and TCC Assets, the vehicle linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, increased their combined stake in F&N to 30.36 percent, according to a stock filing to the Singapore Exchange.

ThaiBev, which took a bridge loan to finance an earlier F&N stake purchase, said it would not incur any additional debt for the latest offer.

Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.