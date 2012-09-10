FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

Thai Beverage seeks funds for potential F&N offer: Business Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI) and related parties have approached several banks in Singapore for funding to make a potential general offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) (FRNM.SI), which has proposed selling its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd APBB.SI to Heineken NV (HEIN.AS), Singapore’s Business Times reported.

Thai Beverage (ThaiBev), F&N’s largest shareholder with 29 percent of the Singapore drinks and property conglomerate, may need less financing if it can find a partner, the report said. ThaiBev’s controlling shareholder is Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand’s second-richest man.

ThaiBev has spent S$3.6 billion ($2.9 billion) to buy 29 percent of F&N, partly funded through a S$2.8 billion loan facility. If its holding hits 30 percent, ThaiBev would be obliged to bid for all of the company.

F&N shareholders will vote on the proposed sale of a 40 percent stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries to Heineken on Sept 28.

A spokeswoman for ThaiBev declined to comment. ($1 = 1.2362 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher

