FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Beverage shares at record high after truce with Heineken
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
September 19, 2012 / 4:20 AM / in 5 years

Thai Beverage shares at record high after truce with Heineken

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Shares of Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI) jumped as much as 20 percent to a record on Wednesday after the brewer agreed to support the sale of Fraser and Neave Ltd’s (FRNM.SI) stake in Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI to rival Heineken NV (HEIN.AS).

As of 0357 GMT, Thai Beverage shares were up 17.4 percent at S$0.405, with over 112.5 million shares traded. That was 2.5 times the stock’s average daily volume over the last five sessions.

Thai Beverage is F&N’s biggest shareholder.

Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.